It was already quite the open secret, but nonetheless, it was big news that broke last Thursday.

Jared Bahay, once thought-to-be simply moving from Sacred Heart School (SHS)-Ateneo de Cebu to Ateneo de Manila University, is, indeed, headed to Katipunan Ave. -- only it is not towards the university clad in blue and white.

Rather, towards the university loudly and proudly in maroon and green.

"I chose UP because of the good education they will provide and the lovely community they have. I believe they will help hone my skills to my fullest potential," he stated, as he officially announced his early commitment to UP.

For the Fighting Maroons, the reasons are crystal clear. Bahay, just a Grade 11 student-athlete, is the no. 1-ranked HS player according to the National Basketball Training Center, and already securing his services lays a concrete plan for the future of their point guard position.

Once the 5-foot-11 playmaker finishes his Grade 12 in SHS-Ateneo and his last season in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) Juniors, he'll take the floor for State U in UAAP Season 87 in 2024. As a rookie, he'll be under the wings of the graduating JD Cagulangan as well as veterans Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano. After that, he'll be handed the reins to a new-age championship contender.

For Bahay himself, though, the reasons are far from evident. A Magis Eagle not opting to become a Blue Eagle? A Gilas Pilipinas Youth standout not falling in line to play for Tab Baldwin, widely-regarded as the best collegiate coach?

Or that's what we all thought.

"Almost all players sa UP, puro Bisaya, so nagkakaintindihan kami. That was big for me," he expressed.

Apparently, UP had a leg up on Ateneo due to its way with words. Bisaya is a language family generally used in Visayas, where Cebu is located and which has become a hotbed of basketball talent. Bahay is fluent in his native Cebuano, but even Ilonggo or Waray teammates, coaches, staffers, and managers will understand him since all fall under the Bisaya language family.

"We can't escape the fact that many players from Visayas, particularly from Cebu, or Mindanao will be part of our team," explained UP basketball program director Bo Perasol, who himself speaks Bisaya. "And as we're the State University, our Bisaya players tend to attract other players from the same region. Those players become more at home right away because they get to communicate in their own language."

Jared Bahay, pictured alongside UP coach Goldwin Monteverde and basketball program director Bo Perasol, will become one of the many Fighting Maroons to hail from Visayas. UP MBT

Cagulangan, Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, Reyland Torres, Janjan Felicilda, and Jancork Cabahug all talk Bisaya. Even Fortea, who calls Mandaluyong City in Metro Manila his hometown, already also does so because of his teammates.

With communication among players pretty much pretty clear, of course, Bahay felt right at home, felt he was with family when he tried out a training session with UP last month.

That was the first and foremost key to his heart. Even better for the Fighting Maroons then, that the one holding the key was already as close as he can get to Bahay. In Janjan Jaboneta, they had a former SHS-Ateneo Magis Eagle and former HS standout who decided to move to Manila to play for State U.

And so, not only will Bahay have teammates he can understand better because there'll be no language barrier, he'll also have some sort of mentor he can turn to about all the transition, whether that be from Cebu to Manila or blue to maroon.

"Sinasabi ko sa kanya, 'Diri parang pamilya gid ta, 'Ja' (Bahay). Morag ka bisag asa ka mo adto, even after imo career, naragyabut ang UP para sa imo,'" answered Jaboneta, speaking in Bisaya, when asked what he stressed to Bahay in the former's visits to the latter's hometown and household. "Ang UP community kasi, even after or outside basketball, love na love ka pa rin nila e."

Translated to English, Jaboneta was telling Bahay that UP was more than a team -- it was a family. That whatever happens, State U's seven campuses nationwide and lifelong communities will have their players' backs.

Jaboneta played ten games in his last season for the semifinalist Fighting Maroons in 2019. Four years later, he was still contributing courtesy of three visits to their point guard of the future.

In Jaboneta, State U -- or its men's basketball team, more pointedly -- had a personal connection to Bahay. In Jaboneta, the school and squad had the first and foremost example of how it was a family.

As a rookie with the UP Fighting Maroons, Jared Bahay will be under the wings of the graduating JD Cagulangan, as well as veterans Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano. UP MBT

"Ako, 'di ako kasama sa management, pero as a player before, kung kailan ako kailangan nila coach, kahit ano man yun, tutulong ako," he exclaimed. "Kung 'di dahil sa UP, 'di ko alam, baka nasa probinsya lang ako. Ang laking bagay sa buhay ko ng UP kaya ako, nag-give back lang."

People can talk about the arms race in collegiate basketball all they want. People can bring up all the financial backers who have started standing behind their respective teams all day long. Ultimately, though, any and every team still has to form a connection with a promising prospect before their offer can even be taken seriously.

When it came to Jaboneta and Bahay, it was personal.

"Nakikita ko lang kasi yung self ko before kay Jared. Na galing SHS-Ateneo ta's may nagre-recruit sa Manila," shared Jaboneta. "Kaya paulit-ulit kong sinabi sa kanya, ako bahala sayo rito, tutulungan kita. Naging emotional din para sa akin kasi, at least, yung school namin sa Cebu, may pupunta ulit ng UP."

"Yung mga sinabi ni kuya Janjan, nakatulong yun kasi na-experience na niya 'to lahat firsthand," shared Bahay. "Naging reason din talaga siya at yung mga sinabi niya about UP being family sa decision ko."

With arms wide open by Janjan Jaboneta, the tomorrow court general for the UP Fighting Maroons has been welcomed right here, right now. With a huge help from Janjan Jaboneta, Jared Bahay is home.