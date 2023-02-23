The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas are believed to have settled on the 12-man Gilas Pilipinas roster that will battle Lebanon on Friday at the Philippine Arena in the 6th window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

ESPN understands the 12, grouped by position, are:

Bigs: June Mar Fajardo, Justin Brownlee, Mason Amos

Wings: Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana

Guards: Scottie Thompson, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Kiefer Ravena, Jordan Heading, CJ Perez

The upcoming game should mark the much-awaited Gilas debut of Barangay Ginebra star Brownlee, a six-time PBA champion who acquired Philippine citizenship back in January.

There will also be a first senior team call-up for the 6-foot-8, 18-year-old Amos -- an incoming rookie for the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Gilas will take on Jordan on Monday, with coach Chot Reyes having the option of tweaking the lineup and inserting new names.