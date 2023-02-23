        <
        >

          Justin Brownlee set for Gilas Pilipinas debut in FIBA World Cup Asian qualifier against Lebanon

          Barangay Ginebra star Justin Brownlee -- a six-time PBA champion -- is in line to make his Gilas Pilipinas debut against Lebanon on Friday, having become a Filipino citizen back in January. PBA Media Bureau
          Feb 23, 2023
          • Sid Ventura

          The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas are believed to have settled on the 12-man Gilas Pilipinas roster that will battle Lebanon on Friday at the Philippine Arena in the 6th window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

          ESPN understands the 12, grouped by position, are:

          • Bigs: June Mar Fajardo, Justin Brownlee, Mason Amos

          • Wings: Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana

          • Guards: Scottie Thompson, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Kiefer Ravena, Jordan Heading, CJ Perez

          The upcoming game should mark the much-awaited Gilas debut of Barangay Ginebra star Brownlee, a six-time PBA champion who acquired Philippine citizenship back in January.

          There will also be a first senior team call-up for the 6-foot-8, 18-year-old Amos -- an incoming rookie for the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

          Gilas will take on Jordan on Monday, with coach Chot Reyes having the option of tweaking the lineup and inserting new names.