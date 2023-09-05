Philippines have initially listed two naturalized players and seven FIBA World Cup 2023 stalwarts for its men's 5x5 basketball team at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China later this month.

The official list submitted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on July 25 and released by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) includes naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, as well as Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo, Jamie Malonzo, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Kiefer Ravena, and Scottie Thompson -- who all featured at the in Gilas Pilipinas' recently-concluded World Cup campaign.

According to POC president Abraham Tolentino, the Asian Games eligibility rules requires only a passport for athletes to represent a country, regardless of how citizenship was obtained.

Tolentino also said that the deadline for submission of players and coaches was back in July, which explains why Chot Reyes and Tim Cone are still listed as head and assistant coaches respectively.

Reyes had announced earlier that he was stepping down as Gilas coach and would not be coaching the team in Hangzhou.

"The deadline for the Entry by Names (EBN) was July 25, and whatever list a national Olympic committee submitted is deemed official," Tolentino explained.

There could still be changes, though, after the SBP met with Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) officials on Monday night to discuss the Asian Games lineup. A press conference will be held on Thursday at the PBA offices to address the matter.

But according to Tolentino, any roster changes will have to be appealed to Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

Others in the roster are Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, and Brandon Rosser -- all members of the Gilas team that won the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh back in May.

Except for Ravena, the Gilas players who are playing overseas -- Jordan Clarkson, Rhenz Abando, AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos and Kai Sotto -- have been recalled by their teams and are not available.

Men's 5x5 basketball at the Asian Games kicks off on Sept. 26, with 16 teams distributed among four groups.

Philippines is in Group C and will play Bahrain, Thailand and Jordan on Sept. 26, 28 and 30 respectively.