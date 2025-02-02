Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius combine to score the winning goal in Arsenal's 4-3 victory over Manchester City. (0:50)

MANCHESTER, England -- Arsenal edged a 4-3 victory against hosts Manchester City in the Woman's Super League on Sunday in a chaotic clash that swung back and forth throughout.

Arsenal got off to a blistering start with Mariona Caldentey opening the scoring after just 44 seconds at the Joie Stadium. Laia Aleixandri was robbed of the ball by Caldentey who took a right-footed shot from the center of the box to find the corner of the goal before 60 seconds had passed.

Arsenal continued to find cracks in the City defence that was missing experienced centre-back Alex Greenwood and exploited their opponents for the second time in the opening 10 minutes when Kyra Cooney-Cross whipped in a delivery for Lotte Wubben-Moy to header home, doubling the Gunners lead.

The home side grew into the game, however, and halved the deficit with Mary Fowler beating Emily Fox to the ball at the back post and heading past Daphne van Domselaar in the Arsenal net.

Stina Blackstenius scored the winner as Arsenal bounced back from their defeat to Chelsea with a win over Manchester City. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

City's confidence was immediately more obvious, with Aoba Fujino hitting the crossbar in the 24th minute and former Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema seeing a shot saved well.

Miedema didn't have to wait long though, finding an equaliser in the 49th minute after Caldentey gave the ball away. The Netherlands star cut into the box and drove a left-footed finish past Van Domselaar, the second time she has scored against her former club since leaving last summer.

Caldentey atoned for her error immediately, much to the relief of Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers, sliding an excellent pass through to Frida Manuum who gleefully took advantage with a calm striker of her own.

Controversy then struck, with City awarded a penalty for a foul on Fujino that replays showed to have taken place outside the box. Fowler stepped up to score from the spot in the 55th minute, much to the ire of the Arsenal players and travelling fans.

That anger soon flipped to joy, with Stina Blackstenius providing the game's final turn having otherwise endured a difficult afternoon in which she spurned a number of good opportunities.

England star Beth Mead found space on the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross that Blackstenius dutifully stabbed home to put Arsenal ahead again and secure the three points for Slegers, after they lost for the first time in her tenure against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week.

The win sees Arsenal go level on points with Manchester United with 27 points, still seven points behind leaders Chelsea.