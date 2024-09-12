How Ginebra is reinventing their winning formula

Open Extended Reactions

Early-season struggles in the Governors' Cup were almost to be expected after an eventful offseason the had Ginebra focused on rebuilding. With a complex triangle offense, the team faced an inevitable learning curve in developing chemistry.

Nowhere was this more evident than in their first three games of the conference where they struggled and nearly went winless -- saved only by Justin Brownlee's 50-point explosion against San Miguel.

The players will tell you that the early adversity was what they needed. The shocking loss to Blackwater served as a wake-up call and reminded them that no team could be taken lightly. Now, those labors have resulted in a dominant three-game winning streak and a surge in the standings as we near the end of the elimination round.

To put Ginebra's rise into perspective, they've averaged a 17-point margin of victory during this stretch. Their scoring has improved with an offensive rating now ranked third in the league at 105.1 points per 100 possessions per InStat.

What's fascinating is that Ginebra has dominated the last three games with key players other than Brownlee -- who averaged just 18.7 points during this span.

Stephen Holt has been the most significant among these impressive players. As one of the newest members of Ginebra, an adjustment period was expected to take sine time. A lack of wings after Jamie Malonzo and Jeremiah Gray got injured, left Holt the responsibility to become their ultimate 3-and-D guy.

"Stephen having to be a scorer and a stopper at the same is a big adjustment," head coach Tim Cone said. "Basically, we have demanded a lot from and we understand that it takes a while."

Holt has not only learned on the fly but is starting to thrive in this role. The reigning Rookie of the Year averaged 19.7 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 67.1% true shooting percentage in Ginebra's last three games.

Defensively, Holt still has room for improvement, but his flashes of potential shouldn't be overlooked. According to InStat, he allowed just 0.57 points per possession (PPP) against pick-and-roll ball handlers and 0.8 PPP in post-up situations. However, he could improve in isolation defense, where he currently allows 1.14 PPP.

Stephen Holt has adapted quickly to Tim Cone's scheme and has been a key part of Ginebra's offense and defense. PBA Media Bureau

Another new addition to Ginebra that's showing promise is rookie RJ Abarrientos. The spitfire guard was definitely a welcome acquisition because of his ability to create his own shots to help spice up Ginebra's offense. However, it's worth pointing out the importance of Abarrientos fitting in with the system that requires a lot of discipline in its sets and actions. For a rookie and his type of play style, mistakes are bound to happen.

But just like Holt, Abarrientos is starting to hit the right notes as the conference has progressed. With Cone running 3-guard lineups featuring him, Scottie Thompson, and Maverick Ahanmisi, Abarrientos isn't always tasked to be the decision-maker. This has resulted in better numbers for the former FEU Tamaraw of 16.7 points and three assists on 51.3% shooting from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range.

Abarrientos has scored 1.93 PPP on catch and shoot opportunities and 1.13 PPP when it was from screen-offs, per InStats. tt means Abarrientos has been efficient and reliable on offense when he makes fewer decisions.

The last player deserving recognition is the resurgent Japeth Aguilar. Who would have thought that in 2024, he'd become Ginebra's primary big man? For years, Aguilar was paired with another frontcourt partner to anchor the triangle offense, whether it was Christian Standhardinger or Greg Slaughter. Now, he has no choice but to shoulder the responsibility alone, proving he can still be a shot-blocking presence while also contributing offensively.

"Japeth was always the Robin to the Batman, but now he's getting the chance to become the Batman and he's really taken advantage of it," Cone said of Aguilar's current role with Ginebra.

Aguilar has posted superb averages of 19.2 points on a proficient 65.7% shooting from the field -- highlighted by a 30-point performance against Phoenix. Without a true big, Ginebra has played smaller or have had perimeter oriented players on the floor. That leaves the paint occupied by Aguilar, which makes him more effective with optimal spacing created by the shooting gravity of his teammates.

Aguilar has posted 1.45 PPP as the roller in pick-and-roll situations. He's also taking full advantage of Ginebra's quicker pace, contributing 1.5 PPP in early transition attacks.

With Brownlee playing a less central role in the past few games and others stepping up, Ginebra may have found a new approach to winning -- while preserving the import.

Their dominant performances, both in terms of scoring and defense, highlight a team on the rise. If they can continue to build on this momentum, Ginebra looks primed to make another deep run in this conference.