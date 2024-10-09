Open Extended Reactions

Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang Giga delivered statement wins in Game 1 as the the finalists of the previous Governors' Cup wasted no time in making their mark at the start of the semifinals.

Ginebra lit up the scoreboard in the second half and pulled away from the San Miguel Beermen to secure a 122-105 commanding victory in the series opener. Meanwhile, TNT's defensive grit was on full display as they stifled Rain or Shine in their 90-81 win.

With both teams setting the tone early, it's time to dive deeper into their Game 1 performances and see what it means for the rest of the series.

Ginebra's offense overwhelms San Miguel

Our series preview highlighted Ginebra's perimeter-oriented style as a potential key to exploiting San Miguel's vulnerable defense. True to form, Ginebra delivered an offensive clinic and proved that their firepower was too much for San Miguel to handle.

With a more spread out floor and the intent of bending San Miguel's defense through June Mar Fajardo, Ginebra was able to generate good looks from rainbow country that resulted into a 41.4% (12-29) clip. Justin Brownlee hit 5-of-6 from 4-point range and became the story of the game. The attention the outside shots garnered from San Miguel opened the driving lanes for the likes of Scottie Thompson and Stephen Holt to get higher percentage shots closer to the rim.

Going into Game 2, San Miguel must have better effort on defense -- even if it's just to limit Ginebra's versatility on offense. They will need to tighten their perimeter defense and stay disciplined in rotations -- specifically when there are two players on the ball -- either from ball screens involving a San Miguel big man or off a mishap on the point of attack defense.

San Miguel's offense wasn't completely stifled in this game. Fajardo and import EJ Anosike provided a key advantage in the paint, as Ginebra was willing to help off non-shooters on the perimeter. Players like Chris Ross, Kris Rosales, and Simon Enciso were left open but struggled, combining for 6-18 from both the 3-point and 4-point line.

To bounce back in Game 2, San Miguel will need better production from their supporting cast, who must knock down shots to keep up with Ginebra's offensive pace.

Defense is the name of the game for TNT

TNT's ability to contain Rain or Shine's Aaron Fuller was key to their Game 1 win. PBA Media Bureau

TNT second best defensive rating for the conference was on display in Game 1 as they stifled Rain or Shine's spitfire scoring.

Even down by four at halftime, TNT head coach Chot Reyes liked their chances and believed they were in control of the game. With a solid defensive strategy in place and key adjustments ready for the second half, Reyes felt confident that his team could turn the tide and seize the momentum. Indeed that's how it played out with TNT outscoring Rain or Shine 36-23 in the third quarter.

"I just told the players at halftime to just relax because I felt the game was going our way," Reyes said. "What we just emphasized in the locker room was that we have them where we want them and just execute what we practiced."

TNT's adjustments paid off defense and allowed them to capitalize on Rain or Shine's mistakes. Timely stops led to a staggering 22 turnovers from Rain or Shine, which TNT converted into 18 points.

In the second half, TNT neutralized opposing import Aaron Fuller by countering his strength with length. Poy Erram stepped up as the primary defender and Rondae-Hollis Jefferson provided crucial help on the weak side. Hollis-Jefferson also delivered an impressive all-around performance with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, while also being a formidable presence on the defensive end.

For Rain or Shine, the pressing challenge lies in stabilizing their half-court offense. Their penchant for unforced turnovers while trying to push the pace hurt their chances, highlighting the need for better offensive execution.

Compounding their struggles, one of their most reliable players, Andrei Caracut, had an off night, and failed to make a single field goal and contributed just one point in 14 minutes. Once again, the key to unlocking Fuller's scoring potential in the paint lies in the entire team improving their outside shooting. They struggled in Game 1 and managed only a dismal 17.2% from beyond the arc.