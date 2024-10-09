Stephen A. Smith points to Aaron Judge's high strikeout rate in the postseason when detailing his concern about the Yankees ahead of Game 3 against the Royals. (1:42)

It's time for a four-game Wednesday in the MLB playoffs!

With no sweeps in this October's division series round, all eight remaining teams will be in action for a pivotal round of MLB postseason action.

The schedule kicked off with the Detroit Tigers shutting out the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 in a second consecutive game to take a 2-1 series lead in Motown. Elsewhere in the American League, the Kansas City Royals will also attempt to push the New York Yankees to the brink in Kansas City in their Game 3. In the National League, both series could end Wednesday in Game 4s as the New York Mets have a chance to eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres hope to knock out the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers.

We've got you covered with lineups, live updates and analysis as the games are played, followed by our takeaways after each final pitch.

Tigers lead series 2-1

Game 3 at Comerica Park was historic in an unusual way -- the ALDS series between the Guardians and Tigers is now just the second in postseason history to feature a shutout in each of the first three games, according to ESPN Research. The latter two have gone Detroit's way, including Wednesday's 3-0 win. The Tigers used six different pitchers -- three came in mid-inning -- to produce their second consecutive shutout. Manager A.J. Hinch has been spot-on with almost every pitching move he has made this postseason, as evidenced by the fact that the Tigers are averaging 2.8 runs per game but are 4-1 so far. And they're doing it on the mound with essentially one star pitcher in Tarik Skubal. Meanwhile, Cleveland is on a 20-inning postseason scoreless streak, a franchise record. It has put the Guardians in a hole in the series; they're now down 2-1 after taking a 1-0 lead over the weekend.

What to watch in Game 4: The Guardians have one thing going for them in Game 4 -- their hottest pitcher will take the ball in an elimination game for them. Tanner Bibee was outstanding in Game 1, even though he only went 4⅔ innings and had a 5-0 first-inning lead thanks to the offense. Nonetheless, Bibee looked great. Cleveland will have the pitching advantage on Thursday though Skubal looms for Game 5. But the Guardians have to get there first. -- Jesse Rogers

Today's matchups

* All times Eastern

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, 5:08 p.m.

Mets lead series 2-1

Pitching matchup: Ranger Suarez (12-8, 3.46 ERA) vs. Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)

Starting lineups:

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (L) DH

Trea Turner (R) SS

Bryce Harper (L) 1B

Nick Castellanos (R) RF

Alec Bohm (R) 3B

J.T. Realmuto (R) C

Bryson Stott (L) 2B

Weston Wilson (R) LF

Brandon Marsh (L) CF

Mets

Francisco Lindor (S) SS

Mark Vientos (R) 3B

Brandon Nimmo (L) LF

Pete Alonso (R) 1B

Jose Iglesias (R) 2B

J.D. Martinez (R) DH

Starling Marte (R) RF

Tyrone Taylor (R) CF

Francisco Alvarez (R) C

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 7:08 p.m.

Series tied 1-1

Pitching matchup: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) vs. Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA)

Starting lineups:

Yankees

Gleyber Torres (R) 2B

Juan Soto (L) RF

Aaron Judge (R) CF

Austin Wells (L) C

Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 3B

Anthony Volpe (R) SS

Oswaldo Cabrera (S) 1B

Alex Verdugo (L) LF

Royals

Michael Massey (L) 2B

Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS

Vinnie Pasquantino (L) DH

Salvador Perez (R) C

Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

MJ Melendez (L) LF

Maikel Garcia (R) 3B

Adam Frazier (L) RF

Kyle Isbel (L) CF

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres, 9:08 p.m.

Padres lead series 2-1

Pitching matchup: Ryan Brasier (1-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA)

Starting lineups:

Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (L) DH

Mookie Betts (R) RF

Freddie Freeman (L) 1B

Teoscar Hernandez (R) LF

Max Muncy (L) 3B

Will Smith (R) C

Gavin Lux (L) 2B

Tommy Edman (S) SS

Enrique Hernandez (R) CF

Padres

Luis Arraez (L) 1B

Fernando Tatis Jr. (R) RF

Jurickson Profar (S) LF

Manny Machado (R) 3B

Jackson Merrill (L) CF

Xander Bogaerts (R) SS

David Peralta (L) DH

Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B

Kyle Higashioka (R) C