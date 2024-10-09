Tom Hamilton reacts to Alisson being ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury. (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have confirmed they will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson until late November after he injured his hamstring in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Alisson, 32, was forced off in the 79th minute of the match, and was replaced by debutant third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros. With Alisson sidelined, Liverpool will turn to Caoimhín Kelleher to fill his gloves after the international break.

Liverpool are enjoying a brilliant start to life under new manager Arne Slot, but the news of Alisson's injury will come as a setback. Alisson is well-established as their first-choice goalkeeper, and will miss several key matches.

After the international break Liverpool face Chelsea at home in the Premier League before they travel to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

They then face fellow title-hopefuls Arsenal away, Brighton away in the League cup and at home in the Premier League, Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in the Champions League.

Alisson's return date is likely to be after the next international break when Liverpool travel to Southampton on Nov. 24. which then kicks off a run of fixtures which includes matches against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson injured his hamstring against Crystal Palace. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With Alisson sidelined, Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kelleher will step up. Kelleher started against Bournemouth earlier in the season when Alisson was injured, but missed Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park through illness.

"Alisson is our clear No. 1, the best goalkeeper in the world so it's a blow when he gets injured for himself and the team," Slot said after the match on Saturday.

"We have a second option that's already good. Caoimhín has already shown that, which is why Caoimhín is the No. 2 and the last time Alisson was injured, I played Caoimhín. He did really well, it's pleasing to see that our third goalkeeper can have an impact on results as Caoimhín was ill yesterday and today."

Alisson has struggled with hamstring problems this season and missed 10 Premier League matches last season. Liverpool have bolstered their goalkeeping options ahead of next season with the £29 million ($38m) signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.