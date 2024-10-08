Open Extended Reactions

After replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer, new boss Arne Slot has Liverpool leading the Premier League. Julian Finney/Getty Images

It couldn't be going much better for Arne Slot right now. In fact, it has never gone better for any Liverpool manager. His side has won nine of its first 10 matches in all competitions -- the best 10-game start for any boss in the club's history.

That might even be underselling how well things have gone. In the history of the Premier League, no other manager hired in the offseason has won more points (18) or produced a better goal differential (plus-11) than Slot through his first seven matches in the league. Only one has matched both marks, and another equaled the points total but landed one back on goal difference. The latter is Carlo Ancelotti, the former is Pep Guardiola.

So, the past two managers to win the Champions League ... and Slot. Not bad company, huh?

Over the summer, Liverpool lost one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport in Jurgen Klopp and barely added any personnel to the squad. New goalkeeper signee Giorgi Mamardashvili is staying with Valencia on loan for another season, while the only first-team addition, Federico Chiesa, has played just 19 garbage-time minutes in the league.

Despite all that, Liverpool haven't missed a beat. In fact, they might be even better than they were last season. How are they doing it? Let us rank the reasons.