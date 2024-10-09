Rob Dawson explains what Txiki Begiristain's Manchester City exit at the end of the season might mean for the future of manager Pep Guardiola. (2:18)

Erling Haaland has said he does not regret throwing the ball at Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães after Manchester City's equaliser in their 2-2 draw last month.

Haaland avoided an FA charge after cameras showed him throwing the ball against the back of Gabriel's head following John Stones late goal.

Haaland is stepping in as Norway captain for their clashes against Slovenia and Austria this week with Martin Ødegaard still out with an ankle injury.

When asked if, as a captain, he would have condoned his own behaviour, Haaland told a news conference: "It was in the heat of the moment, and a lot of stuff happened in that game. Things that happen on the pitch stay there, and that's how it is."

He was then asked if he regretted throwing the ball.

"I don't regret much in life," Haaland added.

The striker had scored the first goal in that game and was later involved in a heated exchange with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and striker Gabriel Jesus after the final whistle.