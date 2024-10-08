Rob Dawson explains what Txiki Begiristain's Manchester City exit at the end of the season might mean for the future of manager Pep Guardiola. (2:18)

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain is set to leave the club at the end of the season, a source has told ESPN.

Begiristain has been a key part of the club's success since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2012.

Along with fellow former Barcelona executive Ferran Soriano, he played a key role in appointing Pep Guardiola -- who managed Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 -- as City manager in 2016.

Begiristain's departure will raise further questions about Guardiola's future.

The Catalan coach is under contract until the end of the season and has so far refused to be drawn on his plans beyond the summer.

A source has told ESPN that Begiristain will have a hand in picking his successor as director of football at City.

The new appointment could begin work as early as January 2025 and work with Begiristain during the second half of the season to prepare the groundwork for next summer's transfer window.

Begiristain, who is in charge of City's recruitment, has overseen a period of unprecedented success including seven Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

As well as appointing Guardiola, the 60-year-old was also instrumental in helping sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Begiristain and Guardiola are personal friends who have worked closely at the Etihad. Guardiola signed a contract extension in 2022 that keeps him at the club until the end of the current campaign.

Sources have told ESPN that City would like him to stay but Guardiola is yet to make a decision.

After more than 15 years as a club manager and spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, he's spoken about his ambition to manage a national team at an international tournament. The 53-year-old has been linked with roles with Brazil and England in the past.