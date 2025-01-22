Open Extended Reactions

Real Valladolid have accused young defender Juma Bah of breaching his contract after being tapped up by Manchester City and threatened legal action.

Valladolid said Juma and his agent informed the club on Tuesday of their intention to unilaterally break the contract between the two parties.

Juma, 18, who was born in Sierra Leone, then failed to turn up for training on Wednesday. He has subsequently deposited his release clause with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

"The club holds the player responsible for the breach of his contractual commitments and has asked its legal department to initiate disciplinary action," Valladolid said in a statement.

"The club considers that Manchester City, belonging to the City Football Group (CFG), is behind the decision. It seems they have advised the player to take this route, which leaves Valladolid defenceless."

Juma Bah has deposited his release clause with the Spanish Football Federation in order to force his way out of Real Valladolid. Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Juma, who has made 12 first team appearances for the club, first joined Valladolid on loan from AIK Freetown last summer before the LaLiga side made the deal permanent on Jan. 1.

Valladolid said he was still registered with the youth team having refused to be registered with the senior side, which would have meant his release clause increased.

"The player's intention, allegedly supported and guided by Manchester City and his agent, has caused great disappointment and indignation within Real Valladolid, who welcomed Juma with open arms and gave him the opportunity of a lifetime," the statement added.

"The RFEF has confirmed that the player has deposited the necessary amount for the unilateral termination of the contract.

"In this regard, Real Valladolid informs that it reserves the right to take the appropriate legal and sporting jurisdictions to exercise its rights and defend its interests."

ESPN first revealed CFG's interest in signing Juma earlier in January, with several other clubs also keen on the youngster.

Inter Milan were among the other teams to show interest, but a source told ESPN that CFG were always in pole position to land him.

ESPN reached out to City for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The source added it remained to be seen whether Bah would remain on loan at Valladolid or continue his career at one of the clubs owned by CFG.

CFG act as the parent company for Man City and also own several top-flight football clubs in countries such as Australia and the United States.