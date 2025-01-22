Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City forward Kerolin has moved to WSL. Omar Vega/Getty Images

Manchester City have signed Brazil international Kerolin on a 3½-year deal.

The 25-year-old forward joins Gareth Taylor's side from National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club North Carolina Courage after three years in North America.

"I'm so excited to be here," she told club media. "I think there were a lot of reasons why I chose City and one of those was to play in the Champions League. I think the players [in the WSL] ae really technical and the team is compact. I want to be better, to learn different things and to come here to be challenged, also play against the defenders who will play against the defenders who will play in the next World Cup in Brazil in 2027.

"I'm really excited to be part of the team. I have so much confidence, but I know I need to keep working hard to be great here. There will be some differences between here and where I've played before, but I'm really excited."

Kerolin was voted the NWSL Most Valuable Player in 2023. She suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury days before the playoffs that year, but returned to play for NC Courage in September 2024 after winning a Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Kerolin is City's third signing of the window after penning deals with defender Rebecca Knaak and young midfielder Aemu Oyama.

Taylor's side have suffered an injury crisis with Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood all ruled out with injuries.