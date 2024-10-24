What will be the next chapter of Justin Brownlee's legend?

Open Extended Reactions

Death, taxes, and Justin Brownlee once again back in the finals of the PBA Governors' Cup.

Since his arrival at Barangay Ginebra in 2016, Brownlee has been nothing short of legendary, establishing himself as one of the greatest imports in PBA history. From clutch performances to outright dominance, he's left his mark on the league.

Even at 36, the road to a championship in this conference still runs through him.

Brownlee's résumé speaks for itself: six championships in seven finals appearances, a historic gold medal for the Philippines in the 2022 Asian Games, and battles against the world's best in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Yet, there's one scenario we've yet to see him conquer -- bouncing back from defeat.

In the 2022 Governors' Cup, food poisoning struck at the worst possible moment, leaving Brownlee unable to perform at his peak in the latter stages of their finals series against TNT Tropang Giga.

The result? His first-ever finals loss.

Now, he and Ginebra have the opportunity to rewrite the story, turning that setback into fuel for redemption. As always, the ever-humble import downplayed the possibility of framing this upcoming finals as a revenge towards TNT.

"We're just looking to take it one step at a time and not try to get ahead of ourselves," Brownlee on how they will approach their finals rematch against TNT.

The road to this point, however, has been filled with challenges and doubts. Even with Brownlee's return, there were concerns about Ginebra's ability to contend due to a lack of team chemistry and a shortage of big men.

But for Brownlee, one key advantage remains: his deep understanding of head coach Tim Cone's triangle offense. Despite inevitable role changes, this knowledge ensures that Brownlee continues to be a pivotal force in Ginebra's pursuit of another championship.

With the lack of playable big men for Ginebra, Brownlee had to take on more responsibilities at the 4 position on both ends of the floor.

Offensively, this hasn't been an issue, as Ginebra has shifted to a more transition-centric style, emphasizing spacing. Despite being one of the team's biggest players, Brownlee's offensive game has remained diverse, thanks to his versatility as a scorer. Whether driving to the basket, post-ups, pulling up from mid-range, or knocking down 3s and 4s, Brownlee continues to adapt seamlessly to whatever role the team needs.

Even at the age of 36, Justin Brownlee still looms as a pivotal figure to Barangay Ginebra's hopes of winning the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau

"Justin really has a way of picking his spots offensively, which is the underrated part of his game to make big plays in the game.," Cone spoke about how efficient Brownlee's approach on offense.

For some numerical perspective, InStat data shows that Brownlee remains Ginebra's go-to guy when they need a bucket. In 14% of his possessions spent in isolation, he averaged 1.24 points per possession (PPP), showing that Ginebra can simply clear out the side for Brownlee and let him work -- just ask Meralco on what happened in Game 2 in their quarterfinal series . While his low post touches have increased -- likely due to the triangle offense's reliance on its bigs -- he averaged 0.88 PPP in 12% of those possessions.

However, with the introduction of the 4-point line, Brownlee's ability to trail plays and knock down shots from beyond the arc in transition has allowed Ginebra to play at a faster pace. His 37% accuracy from deep translates into a high 1.31 PPP in transition, making him even more valuable in their offense.

The defensive side for Brownlee has been the constant challenge that he needed to hurdle. Having played Meralco Bolts with a hulking import in Allen Durham and San Miguel Beermen with June Mar Fajardo and EJ Anosike, the pressure to help Japeth Aguilar to stop these said players was a must for Brownlee. And watching how he performed in this specific defensive duty, it did not seem like a struggle for him as Brownlee passed the litmus test in flying colors.

According to InStat, in Ginebra's last ten games, Brownlee held his opponents to just 0.64 PPP on post-ups -- a remarkable feat given that, in the semifinals, he was frequently tasked with guarding Anosike in the post and even Fajardo at times in Game 6.

Despite these tough defensive assignments, Brownlee still averaged 31.7 points, eight rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 3.3 stocks (steals + blocks) on an efficient 64.6% true shooting over six games against San Miguel.

As Brownlee and Ginebra prepare to reclaim the Governors' Cup throne, the three-time Best Import knows they'll face a different challenge compared to the semifinals. Going up against TNT, the league's best defensive team, Ginebra will have to contend with a squad that's not only strong defensively but also capable of explosive offense.

"San Miguel goes a lot to June Mar at the post, while TNT has a different offense with the dribble drive. It will be a lot different, but it's still going to be tough," Brownlee said.

This finals series could be the defining moment of Brownlee's career.

His legacy is already cemented through years of brilliance, but bouncing back from his first-ever finals loss and reclaiming the championship would feel like adding another infinity stone to his gauntlet.

Yet, true to his humble nature, Brownlee would be the first to credit his team for their unwavering support.

"I'm extremely blessed to have the opportunity to play for Ginebra and be with a group of guys that have incredible work ethic. Throughout all my years in Ginebra, the character of the team has been uplifting and motivating, always maintaining a positive vibe," Brownlee said.

Justin Noypi, PBA GOAT, Pinoy MJ -- whatever you call him, witnessing Justin Brownlee's greatness is always a treat, no matter which side you're on.