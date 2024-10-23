Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool continued their perfect start in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night as they secured a 1-0 victory against RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena.

The Bundesliga side showed why they were one of the in-form teams in Europe early on as they enjoyed the best of the early exchanges, and they almost got in front when Benjamin Šeško's effort curved narrowly wide after Caoimhín Kelleher's error.

Darwin Núñez scored the opener after adding the finishing touch to Mohamed Salah's header in the 27th minute as the Reds took control of the match from that point, almost doubling their advantage through Virgil van Dijk, whose header from a corner was saved by former Liverpool goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi.

Cody Gakpo came closest to doubling the lead in the second half but he was denied with a save by Gulacsi that was the catalyst to a better spell from Leipzig, who began to get into some promising areas.

Loïs Openda had the ball in the net for a second time before the offside flag was raised, while the Reds' defence was forced to be alert, with plenty of interventions from Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konaté.

The win for Liverpool puts them second in the league phase behind Aston Villa.

Darwin Núñez scored the winner against RB Leipzig to maintain Liverpool's perfect start in the UEFA Champions League. (Photo by Edith Geuppert - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Positives

The Reds continue their perfect start in the Champions League with three wins from three matches. Their performance in a tricky away game was also well worth the three points, which gives manager Arne Slot plenty to ponder ahead of the weekend's match against Arsenal in terms of team selection.

Negatives

Liverpool's start to the game was slow and they could have found themselves going 1-0 down on another occasion. Finishing also could have been better, but credit must also be given to RB Leipzig goalkeeper Gulacsi.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Arne Slot, 7 -- Slot reacted well to Leipzig's early pressure and set his team up with a strong balance that maintained an attacking threat while remaining resolute. His decision to take Salah off was an astute one given the importance of the next match, and he also ensured Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones got some minutes to continue their recent form.

Player ratings

GK Caoimhin Kelleher, 7 -- The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed an assured performance outside of his error that presented an opportunity to Sesko in the first half, saving from Amadou Haidara on a couple of occasions, and showing confidence in his box when claiming crosses. An important save denied Sesko in the second half to keep Liverpool's clean sheet in place.

DF Kostas Tsimikas, 7 -- Tsimikas chose the right moments to get forward and played a part in the opening goal with his accurate cross to Salah before Núñez's finish. He also impressed defensively, cutting out possession on multiple occasions.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 7 -- Liverpool's captain commanded the backline well throughout the game against a quick Leipzig forward line and came close to scoring with a powerful header at goal from a corner.

DF Ibrahima Konaté, 7 -- A standout performance by Šeško saw him swiftly anticipate danger and clear it, winning duels against both Openda and Šeško. An overall strong display from the France international.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 -- Not as accurate as usual with his passing and gave away possession carelessly on several occasions. Worked hard down the right flank and defended well against several Leipzig attacks.

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 7 -- Conducted play impressively from the No. 6 position but stood out more for his defensive work. Got a vital touch to stop a Leipzig counter-attack after a ball into the box and was always in the right place to break-up play.

MF Alexis Mac Allister, 6 -- Progressed the ball well through midfield and chose the right moments to increase the tempo. Harshly booked for diving after it appeared that there was contact. Hit the bar after some impressive link-up play with Dominik Szoboszlai.

MF Dominik Szoboszlai, 6 -- Worked hard and often set the press for Liverpool during Leipzig's spells of possession. Created a chance for Gakpo in the first half with a well-timed pass, and almost got an assist for a second time when laying off the ball for Mac Allister.

FW Cody Gakpo, 6 -- Confident in running at defenders and caused problems throughout the match for Leipzig, but he should have scored with his left-footed effort that was saved at close-range from Gulacsi.

FW Darwin Núñez, 7 -- Got Liverpool ahead when adding the finishing touch to Salah's header. Looked confident throughout the night, and he was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after what looked to be a foul by Willi Orbán.

FW Mohamed Salah, 7 -- Registered the assist with a header that found Núñez at the back post. Taken off earlier than usual in the 64th minute for Luis Díaz.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Luis Díaz (Salah, 64"), 6 -- Diaz could have been better with his decisions at times during moments in which he lost possession, and he also ended a notable Liverpool counter-attack after Openda had the ball in the net moments before.

Joe Gomez (Alexander-Arnold, 75"), N/R -- Aggressive in the challenge for duels and reacted quickly to the danger. Linked well with Szoboszlai when going forward.

Curtis Jones (Núñez, 75"), N/R -- Brought on to help see the game out and was composed in possession, rarely putting a foot wrong with impressive decision-making across his cameo.

Andy Robertson (Tsimikas, 75"), N/R -- Linked well with Gakpo when introduced and was important when driving with the ball during Liverpool's counter-attacks.