Transfer Talk: Man United eyeing Kvaratskhelia, Buongiorno

The winter transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United in race to sign Napoli duo Kvaratskhelia and Buongiorno

Manchester United are interested in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno, reports Tutto Mercato.

The Red Devils are reported to have sent a scout to watch both players in the 1-0 league match win over Empoli on Sunday, during which the 23-year-old Georgia international scored the decisive goal.

Talks remain ongoing between the Serie A club and Kvaratskhelia's representatives over a new contract, but with his salary demands believed to be in the region of €8 million per season, Gli Azzurri are currently finding difficulty in getting the deal over the line. Whether or not he signs new terms at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium looks to be key in whether an opportunity for the Premier League club to sign him arises.

A move for Buongiorno could also be difficult, with Napoli expected to demand more than €70m to part ways with the centre-back. The 25-year-old arrived in the summer from Torino for a fee of €40m and he has quickly established himself as a starter in manager Antonio Conte's squad -- starting in seven of eight Serie A games this season.

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the players linked with a move to Manchester United. (Photo by Antonio Balasco/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- The release clause in RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba's new contract is €90m, reports Relevo. Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all been linked with the 21-year-old, who the Bundesliga club announced had signed a new contract on Wednesday before Lukeba played 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool.

- Two clubs in Europe are racing for Red Star Belgrade attacking midfielder Andrija Maksimovic, reports Bild's Christian Falk. Eintracht Frankfurt are believed to be at the front of the queue for his signature, though Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are also reportedly in the running. It is thought that a €12m offer plus add-ons would be enough to secure his signature.

- AS Roma are keen on Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza, according to Calciomercato. The Giallorossi are reported to see the 25-year-old as a strong reinforcement on the right side of the defence and there is the belief that a deal could be struck with an offer worth €15m. Mingueza is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract in January.

- Wrexham wing-back Ryan Barnett is wanted by clubs in the EFL Championship, reports the Telegraph. Both Stoke City and Preston North End are said to be keen on the 25-year-old, who has been in excellent form this season with five assists in 11 league appearances. Barnett remains contracted at the Racecourse ground until the summer of 2026.