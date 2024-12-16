The reasons behind NorthPort's resurgent and surprising start this conference

Open Extended Reactions

The early stages of the 2024-25 PBA Commissioner's Cup have been marked by an intriguing sense of parity. Teams that struggled in the previous conference have found renewed vigor, while perennial contenders have stumbled out of the gate.

But the most surprising team of the conference so far has been the unbeaten NorthPort Batang Pier. With an unblemished 5-0 record, they have captivated attention as they blend cohesive teamwork with standout individual performances.

Truth be told, NorthPort has always possessed the potential to become a competitive force in the PBA. Talent has never been an issue for the Batang Pier. While they have a knack for identifying and developing talent through the draft, player retention and consistency have often hindered their progress. Whether due to injuries, trades, or a lack of long-term chemistry, the team has struggled to keep its core intact long enough to translate potential into sustained success.

That makes this early run by NorthPort particularly intriguing, as it appears they have finally found the right balance in their lineup. The team seems to have struck a harmonious mix of young talent and experienced leadership, with players complementing each other's strengths on both ends of the court.

"Of course, this is a good run for us. But during sa mga practices namin, we just discussed na we need to handle [it] one game at a time," NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan said about their franchise-best start.

Arguably the biggest driving force behind NorthPort's early success has been the emergence of former No. 1 pick Joshua Munzon. After a couple of challenging seasons where he struggled to find his footing in the league, Munzon has transformed into one of the best players of the conference.

He is currently averaging 20.2 points per game, ranking sixth among locals, along with 3.8 rebounds, two assists, and 2.4 steals. His efficiency has been just as impressive posting a 64.3% true shooting percentage, a testament to his improved shot selection and scoring ability.

While Munzon's defensive capabilities earned him recognition as a member of last season's All-Defensive Team, his offensive leap this season has been equally remarkable. A major highlight of his game has been his ability to attack the basket, where he is converting at an outstanding 63.6% clip, according to InStat. His blend of defensive tenacity and newfound scoring prowess has made him a two-way threat and a cornerstone of NorthPort's early dominance.

"It's just my teammates finding me in transition. Without them, I wouldn't be successful driving the basketball," Munzon said about his efficiency in drives.

Arvin Tolentino's ability to score has put pressure on defenses so far this conference. PBA Media Bureau

Arvin Tolentino has continued to establish himself as one of the premier scorers in the PBA, serving as a focal point of NorthPort's offense. Averaging 22.6 points per game, Tolentino has proven to be a reliable option, consistently putting pressure on opposing defenses. His knack for drawing fouls has been particularly noteworthy, as he earns 8.4 free throw attempts per game, ranking eighth in the conference.

Complementing Tolentino's scoring prowess has been the stellar play of import Kadeem Jack. Jack has seamlessly integrated into the team, becoming a key contributor on both ends of the floor. He has been a dominant presence offensively, averaging 29.2 points per game while maintaining an impressive 62.3% TS%. Jack's usage has also made NorthPort's offense potent as a popper in the pick-and-roll (PNR), where he scores 1.13 PPP. This made them the second most efficient team for that playtype according to InStat.

More than just a scorer, Jack has also emerged as a stabilizing force and leader for the Batang Pier. His work ethic and team-first mentality have helped set the tone for the team's success, fostering a culture of accountability and cohesion.

"Nandoon 'yung energy and aggressiveness niya not only in the game but in practice, talagang binibigay niya lahat, that's why the locals are inspired playing with him. 'Yung leadership factor ni Kadeem, mas vocal, mas maganda sa team," assistant coach Rensy Bajar said about Jack.

What sets this NorthPort team apart from its past iterations has been their exceptional defense. According to InStat, they currently boast the best defensive rating of the conference, allowing just 76.9 points per 100 possessions. This defensive prowess stems largely from their ability to prevent opponents from capitalizing on easy and early scoring opportunities.

NorthPort has excelled in transition defense, allowing only 0.74 points per possession (PPP), the second-best mark in the league. Additionally, they have forced opponents to rely more heavily on isolation plays, a less efficient offensive strategy. NorthPort ranks second in the frequency of defended isolation plays, showcasing their ability to disrupt team-oriented offenses and funnel opponents into tougher, one-on-one matchups.

As NorthPort continues to impress, the true test will come as they face tougher competition and the grind of the conference takes its toll. Can they sustain their stellar defense, maintain their offensive efficiency, and keep their core intact for the long haul? If NorthPort can meet these challenges, this conference could mark a turning point for the franchise - a journey from potential to consistent contention.