Barangay Ginebra is likely to be without star Justin Brownlee for Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals against TNT Tropang Giga.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone on Wednesday said Brownlee is doubtful.

"He hasn't been ruled out completely yet," Cone said.

Brownlee suffered a thumb injury midway through the third quarter of Game 3, diving for a loose ball at the 6:41 mark with Ginebra trailing TNT, 59-58. Brownlee immediately sought treatment on the bench before heading to the dugout, and eventually, he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Now, with Game 4 looming on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, uncertainty clouds Ginebra's title hopes. Cone remains cautious, unwilling to make any definitive statements on Brownlee's status.

The coaching staff and management are weighing all possible scenarios - whether to battle the remainder of the Finals with an all-Filipino squad, consider a last-minute import replacement, or hold out hope for Brownlee's return.

"Exploring all options," Cone said.

Brownlee has been the heart of Ginebra's offense, averaging 27.3 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists on an efficient 56.9 TS%. His absence would be a seismic blow to Ginebra's championship aspirations, as they aim to erase a 2-1 series deficit.