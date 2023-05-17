Devin Haney puts his undisputed lightweight championship on the line against former unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in one of the most anticipated fights this year (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET, with undercards on ESPN on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) unified all four major titles with a unanimous decision against George Kambosos Jr. in June 2022 and he defended those belts in a rematch in October.

Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) lost his belts against Teofimo Lopez Jr. in October 2020, but has won three consecutive fights since then, including decisions against Richard Commey (2021) and Jemaine Ortiz (October 2022).

Can Haney's speed and youth keep Lomachenko at bay or will Lomachenko's experience and excellent footwork be too much for the champion?

Former two division champion and current ESPN boxing analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. breaks down their paths to victory and picks the winner. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker gives his best bet for the main event as well.

The matchup