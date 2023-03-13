George Kambosos and Maxi Hughes have agreed to terms for a lightweight fight this summer in Australia, sources tell ESPN.

No site, date or American television broadcaster has been finalized yet, sources said, but the 135-pound bout is likely to take place in June.

Kambosos (22-2, 10 KOs) returned to Australia a star after defeating Teofimo Lopez to capture the undisputed lightweight championship in ESPN's Upset of the Year in 2021. The 29-year-old dropped back-to-back decisions to Devin Haney in Australia, and will now look for his first win since the Lopez bout.

Kambosos is rated No. 4 by ESPN at lightweight, and a victory should bring him one step closer to another title shot.

Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) is coming off the best win of his career, a majority-decision victory over former featherweight titleholder Kid Galahad in September. The 33-year-old Englishman has reeled off seven consecutive wins since a 2020 loss to Liam Walsh, including a points win over Jono Carroll.