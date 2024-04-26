Grading all 17 boxing divisions so far this year

Open Extended Reactions

The first four months of 2024 have been busy for some of boxing's best divisions. Others haven't seen much activity from their champions or even top contenders and prospects. Great matchups are still on the horizon, some of which could solidify the structure of the weight classes.

Looking at the best matchups, activity and entertainment so far in 2024, we assess all 17 boxing divisions, grading them from A+ to F.

Heavyweight division:

Anthony Joshua knocked down Francis Ngannou three times on his way to a second-round KO victory back in March in Saudi Arabia. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The heavyweight division is a mix of long-reigning champions, established veterans, resurging contenders and promising up-and-comers positioning for a title shot.

The division's landscape is split between two reigning champions: Oleksandr Usyk (WBO/IBF/WBA champion), and Tyson Fury (WBC and lineal champion). This split is temporary, as Usyk and Fury will fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship on May 18.

Outside of the champions, there has been a lot of movement and activity in this division. Anthony Joshua's activity and destructive second-round knockout victory over Francis Ngannou in March signaled his continued run for the top in the division, especially considering Ngannou's previous performance against Fury. That win put Joshua in a strong position for a future showdown with the winner or loser of Usyk vs. Fury. However, I don't see Joshua waiting for them, considering his recent activity.

Joseph Parker, another extremely active heavyweight, fought four times in 2023, closing a spectacular year off with a surprising win over Deontay Wilder. Parker has fought once already in 2024. His most recent victory over Zhilei Zhang to capture the WBO interim title positioned him as a mandatory challenger for Usyk and injected new life into his career.

Dillian Whyte's comeback, a decisive victory over journeyman Christian Hammer in March, is noteworthy. After a lengthy suspension for banned substances, Whyte is back as a force in the division.

Top upcoming fights:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

Filip Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller

Grade: B-. Heavyweight remains boxing's glamor division. With high-profile fights lined up and the possibility of crowning an undisputed champion, the division has the potential to level up.