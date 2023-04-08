Timothy Bradley Jr. discusses what Shakur Stevenson does so well in the ring. (1:22)

After winning titles at featherweight and junior lightweight, Shakur Stevenson moves up once again, this time to face Shuichiro Yoshino in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator in Newark, New Jersey (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+).

Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) was stripped of his WBC and WBO junior lightweight belts after missing weight ahead of his fight against Robson Conceicao in September. Stevenson defeated Conceicao by unanimous decision and moved up to lightweight, a division dominated by undisputed champion Devin Haney.

Also on Saturday, Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez faces Cristian Gonzalez for the WBO vacant flyweight title in the main event of a DAZN card at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

After defending the WBC junior bantamweight title twice, including a unanimous decision victory over Israel Gonzalez in September, Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) will move down one division to fight for the vacant WBO flyweight title.

Stay here for live updates, undercard results and round-by-round analysis as Michael Rothstein and Ben Baby bring you all the action from both fight cards.