          Bowl projections after Week 11: How latest results impact matchups

          Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire
          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          Nov 12, 2023, 06:15 PM

          Week 11 brought some close calls for unbeaten teams (Washington, Florida State), but no stunning upsets to shake up the top of the bowl hierarchy.

          Rather, the teams at the very top -- Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State -- asserted themselves with strong showings and one-loss contenders Alabama, Oregon and Texas stayed in the hunt.

          Further down the pecking order, more teams reached the magical six-win threshold for bowl eligibility, including high-profile programs such as Clemson, Auburn and even Texas A&M, which made some other news as well.

          Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort out what Week 11's results mean for the entire bowl picture, making their projections for all 43 games, plus offering their takes on the CFP picture, teams that helped their cause and the games they'd be most excited to see.