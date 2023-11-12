Quarterback Jaylen Henderson, playing in his first game of the season, has two passing and two rushing TDs while the Texas A&M defense stifles the Bulldogs, 51-10. (1:47)

Texas A&M is expected to fire football coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday morning, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The steps toward removing Fisher began in a Texas A&M board of regents meeting Thursday, according to sources. A four-hour discussion about Fisher's future led to the imminent decision.

Fisher will be owed $76 million upon his firing, according to sources, which is a record amount for a buyout paid to a head coach. That number is more than double the known buyout paid to a fired college head coach.

Texas A&M plans to honor Fisher's contract in full, according to sources. TexAgs first reported the school's plan to fire Fisher.

Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) is coming off a 51-10 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Fisher is 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M, and he just signed a new 10-year contract with $95 million guaranteed in 2021. That deal was given, in part, because of the potential at the time of Fisher leaving for LSU.

Jimbo Fisher signed a 10-year contract worth $95 million guaranteed in 2021. The school plans to honor the remaining $76 million on his deal. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Since winning the Orange Bowl and finishing No. 4 in the Associated Press poll in 2020, Texas A&M has gone 19-15. The Aggies have not won the SEC West or played in the College Football Playoff during Fisher's tenure.

Fisher arrived at Texas A&M in 2018 from Florida State, where he won a national title in 2013.

Texas A&M closes the season against Abilene Christian and LSU.