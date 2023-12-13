Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Longhorns are in their first College Football Playoff and got there after winning their first conference title since 2009. As the No. 3 seed, Texas plays the No. 2 seed Washington Huskies in the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Coach Steve Sarkisian had to overhaul Texas' roster. Good for him that he's in one of the nation's best recruiting hotbeds. Since coming to the Forty Acres in 2021, Sarkisian has stockpiled some highly rated recruits and, with quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Adonai Mitchell, perfect fits from the portal.

We look at the Longhorns' recruiting and usage of the transfer portal and how that construction translates to what they do on the field.

Jump to a section:

Recruiting | Transfer portal | By the numbers