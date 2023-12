Open Extended Reactions

Georgia vs. Clemson, Notre Dame at Texas A&M and LSU vs. USC in Week 1. Texas at Michigan in Week 2. Georgia at Alabama in Week 5. Georgia at Texas in Week 8. Alabama at Oklahoma in Week 13. Oklahoma at LSU and, yes, Texas at Texas A&M in Week 14. Florida's entire month of November (vs. Georgia, at Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, at Florida State). Iron Bowl, Red River, Egg Bowl, Third Saturday in October and other college football standards we haven't named yet.