Official visits are done, the flood of summer commitments is gone and the August recruiting dead period is here. In a few weeks, college football's elite will compete again on the field.

It was a busy summer in the recruiting cycle with 48 of the top-100 prospects in the 2025 ESPN 300 announcing their commitments between June 1 and Aug. 17. Some classes -- Alabama, Auburn and Georgia Tech -- rose rapidly over the summer months. Others, such as USC, Ole Miss and Notre Dame, suffered blows along the way. At the end of it, just 16 of ESPN's top-100 prospects remain uncommitted.

As attention turns toward the football season, ESPN spoke with 11 recruiting and player personnel staffers across the Power 4 conferences, from winners across the country to the programs with questions and what comes next in the final months of the 2025 cycle this fall.

"There's going to be flips and there's going to be movement," said one Big Ten recruiting staffer. "Nothing surprises us at this point"

Winners