The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, which means depth charts are being mapped out, at least in pencil.

Where will the top incoming freshmen fit in? By now, the most decorated recruits have been on campus, acclimating to their new coaches and teammates. Some have more direct paths to the field than others, depending on their positions, physical development and a variety of factors. Others might be waiting a while or serving mostly as role players for this coming season.

We're spotlighting ESPN's top 10 recruits in the 2024 class, how they fared in their first preseason camps and where they are positioned for their freshman seasons. Not surprisingly, the group includes two players each from Georgia (cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, linebacker Justin Williams), Alabama (cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, wide receiver Ryan Williams) and Ohio State (quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith). Despite recent on-field struggles, Florida is also represented with quarterback D.J. Lagway and defensive end L.J. McCray. Players from Auburn (wide receiver Cam Coleman) and Oklahoma (defensive tackle David Stone) round out the group.

We reached out to coaches and others around their respective programs to find out how the freshmen are faring and what to expect from them when the games kick off.

Let's get started.

Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia