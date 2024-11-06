Open Extended Reactions

Now that the College Football Playoff selection committee has unveiled its first rankings for the new 12-team model, we finally have a glimpse of what the committee thinks about teams such as Oregon, Georgia, Texas and Ohio State, but also Indiana, BYU, Boise State and Army. The actual CFP selections are a month and a day away, and every set of games from here will reshape the playoff field.

Week 10 brought a reckoning for teams such as Clemson and Texas A&M. Week 11 is set up to feature CFP elimination scenarios, especially in the SEC. Alabama and LSU will meet at Tiger Stadium, both with two losses and seemingly unable to afford a third. The post-Nick Saban era has already brought some tough moments for new coach Kalen DeBoer, but imagine if No. 11 Alabama misses the 12-team CFP. LSU coach Brian Kelly is also facing pressure -- a third straight year for him without a CFP appearance wouldn't sit well on the Bayou.

Ole Miss built a team set up for the school's first CFP appearance, and the Rebels have outscored their opponents 379-119. But two losses, including a home setback against Kentucky, has Ole Miss in a must-win position as it hosts No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

There's also some Week 11 intrigue beyond the SEC. Utah can momentarily quell a disappointing season by handing BYU its first loss in the Holy War. Travis Hunter continues his Heisman Trophy push -- and Colorado's for the Big 12 title game -- at Texas Tech, No. 25 Army puts its perfect record on the line at North Texas and Indiana hosts defending national champion Michigan as a two-touchdown favorite.

These are wild times, indeed, and as always, college football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg have been talking to sources to get their reactions and the storylines to watch heading into Week 11.

Jump to a section:

Who will be the last unbeaten?

Which two loss teams will make the Playoff?

Can Colorado have two players at the Heisman ceremony?

What team outside the top 15 could make the Playoff?

Emptying the notebook