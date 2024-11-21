Open Extended Reactions

Nobody has a tough time evaluating players like Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel or Quinshon Judkins when they enter the NCAA transfer portal. Everybody wants proven all-conference caliber talent, and the race to recruit those players is always fast and furious.

That's why we've put together this all-underrated transfer portal team. It's time to recognize the under-the-radar transfers who have paid off and the coaching staffs who identified them. Digging through lists and tape on thousands of college football players and finding exactly what your team needs is not an easy task.

These guys weren't the highly coveted portal recruits whom everybody fought over. They aren't making millions of dollars this season. They're just good football players who've found good roles in their new homes.

Most players on this team transferred after the 2023 season, but we're also honoring a few who redshirted with their new team last year and broke through this fall. All of them have made a big impression with their play in 2024.

Jump to:

Offense | Defense

Special teams