Five-star QB Bryce Underwood's flip from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines is the latest in a 2025 recruiting cycle that has been taken over by dramatic QB moves. Earlier Thursday, fellow five-star signal-caller Julian Lewis, who recently decommitted from the USC Trojans, announced his pledge to the Colorado Buffaloes.

That's the top two players in the 2025 ESPN 300 making enormous decisions within hours of each other.

This flip is further evidence that recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint, especially when NIL is involved. Underwood, No. 1 in the 2025 class and from Belleville, Michigan, had been committed to LSU since January 2024, but the Wolverines pushed hard to get the local product to stay home. Sources told ESPN that Michigan stepped up its NIL offering in an effort to swing Underwood's decision.

It's a big recruiting victory for Sherrone Moore and Michigan. Here's what the commitment means for Michigan:

What makes Underwood so good