On Sunday, the eve of the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the decision-makers who have the ultimate authority over the playoff's format will hold their annual business meeting.

Only a portion of the 90 minutes is expected to be spent reviewing the inaugural 12-team model -- its pros and cons, and the plethora of questions it raised about the sport's postseason.

Included in the topics that have already generated buzz among the FBS commissioners: Do the top four seeds need to be conference champions? Does the extra time off from a first-round bye put the higher seeds at a disadvantage? Is there a better way to measure strength of schedule for supersized conferences without divisions? What matters most to the 13 selection committee members, who serve three-year terms? Is a 14-team field better than 12 teams?

ESPN spoke with more than a dozen influential sources in and around the playoff to convey their feedback as we near the end of the sport's first run through the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Jump to a topic:

Can change happen next season?

Seeding

Coexisting with bowls

Conference title games

2026 and beyond