The 2024 cycle is coming to a close, which means the recruiting spotlight is turning to the crop of 2025 talent. With over 75% of the ESPN Junior 300 uncommitted, there is still much to be decided and top classes can change fast. The retirement of Nick Saban has not only impacted Alabama's current roster, but the reverberations have touched the Tide's 2025 class. Previously ranked No. 2, multiple decommitments have resulted in the Crimson Tide falling out of the top 10. SEC rival LSU, conversely, has made significant additions to their 2025 class in the new year and risen to No. 1.