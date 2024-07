Open Extended Reactions

As the spring camp circuit fades away and we prepare for another season of high school football, we're updating our 2026 ESPN Junior 300 player rankings to account for top rising performers, new additions to the list and sleepers who are just now rising to the national radar.

The scouting reports below include visual evaluations from several premier events plus further film study on the top players in the class.

Jump to a section:

2026 risers | Notable newcomers | Sleepers