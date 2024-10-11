Open Extended Reactions

As the college football calendar approaches mid-October, crunch time has arrived for the top prospects in the 2025 cycle. Eight weeks out from the early signing period, only 17 prospects in the ESPN 300 remain uncommitted, including nine of the top 100.

Yet the final weeks of the cycle still promise to deliver plenty of fireworks. As Dec. 4 looms, there's a handful of elite committed prospects mulling possible flips, and college football's top programs continue to work on changing the minds of some of their rival's top pledges.

Among the nation's high-profile flip candidates are ESPN's No. 1 cornerback, three more top-10 defensive backs and two top-10 wide receivers. Meanwhile, across the country, the likes of Oregon, Auburn and Texas A&M look set to be heavily involved in the flurry of flips that could unfold over the next two months.

As the 2025 cycle hits its home stretch, ESPN spoke to recruits and sources across the sport on 10 prospects whose commitments could flip between now and the early signing period.

ESPN 300 rank: No. 6

Position rank: No. 1 CB