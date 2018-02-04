Open Extended Reactions

The recruitment of Joshua Moore, the No. 45 ranked prospect in the class of 2018, has come to an end.

The Under Armour All-America Game wide receiver committed to Texas over Oregon on Sunday after trending to the home-state Longhorns since his Jan. 20 official visit to Austin.

Moore, who originally committed to Nebraska in June of 2017 before announcing his decommitment Dec. 10, made official visits to Nebraska and Alabama before the trip to check out the Longhorns. He also considered offers from Florida State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee and a host of others throughout the process.

With Joshua Moore set to sign with Texas on Feb. 7, that will create a sibling rivalry in Yoakum, Texas, with his brother Jordan Moore having signed with Texas A&M in December.

For Texas, the addition of Moore is an important step for Tom Herman and staff in securing the first top-5 class for the Longhorns since 2012. Texas sported the No. 3-ranked class with 17 ESPN 300 signees and commitments before the announcement by Moore. The class is centered around a dominant year inside the state lines with Moore now giving Texas five of the top 6 ranked prospects in the Lone Star State, and 11 of the top 20.

In addition to Herman and staff having the most ESPN 300 prospects signed or committed, the Longhorns class arguably has more quality depth then any other class. Texas now has 13 prospects ranked in the top 150 of the ESPN 300 moving ahead of Ohio State, which has 12.

The Longhorns are not done, either, with signing day quickly approaching on February 7. Texas remains the favorite for ESPN 300 pass-rusher Joseph Ossai, and is in contention for ESPN 300 Lawrence Keys, as well as four-star's Moro Ojomo and Alabama commitment Vernon Jackson.