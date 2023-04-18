Texas A&M received good news from the transfer portal Tuesday when Boston College defensive back Josh DeBerry announced he was transferring to play for the Aggies.

DeBerry entered the transfer portal during the spring window that started on April 15 and reported offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and Texas A&M among a few others.

He had played four seasons for Boston College where he had become a starter in the secondary and was an All-ACC player. In his four seasons, DeBerry had four interceptions, two that came in the 2022 season, 158 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

This was a welcomed addition to the Texas A&M program that has seen 26 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since this past December. From Anthony Lucas, Smoke Bouie, Chris Marshall, Denver Harris, Donell Harris, Elijah Jeudy and Haynes King, the players going out of the program have been impactful to the roster.

Texas A&M needed to restock its roster and DeBerry is a good start to help the secondary this coming season. The staff was able to add North Carolina corner Tony Grimes and Florida State defensive back Sam McCall in the December transfer window, which will all help shore up some of the losses on defense.