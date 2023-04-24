Four Colorado players entered the transfer portal Monday, including starters Montana Lemonious-Craig at wide receiver and Tyrin Taylor at safety, the latest developments for a reshaped roster under new coach Deion Sanders.

Lemonious-Craig started all 12 games last season and shined in Saturday's spring game, recording 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He had 34 career receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons. Taylor made nine career starts with Colorado, including seven last season, and had 39 career tackles with two pass breakups and an interception.

Linebacker Shakaun Bowser and offensive lineman Jackson Anderson also entered the portal Monday. Neither saw significant action for Colorado.

Sanders has been very active with transfers since being hired in early December, even encouraging players to "hop in that portal" at his first team meeting. Colorado has added a group of notable transfers, including several who followed Sanders from Jackson State -- quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter among them -- and others, such as tight end Seydou Traore (Arkansas State), edge rusher Jordan Domineck (Arkansas) and linebacker Demouy Kennedy (Alabama).

But Colorado has seen more of a player exodus in recent days. Since April 15, Colorado has had 17 players enter the portal, including starting cornerback Nikko Reed, defenders Simeon Harris and Na'im Rodman, and running back Jayle Stacks.