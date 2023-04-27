With QB Tyler Buchner headed to Alabama, check out some of his top plays for Notre Dame. (1:12)

Heralded transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner, who left Notre Dame earlier this week, is headed to Alabama. He announced his decision on Twitter late Thursday morning.

Buchner loomed as the best available quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal in this late spring football period, and his transfer is an attempt to address a glaring need for Alabama at quarterback. He's expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Buchner began last season as Notre Dame's starting quarterback before getting injured in the season's second game. He returned for the Gator Bowl, accounting for five touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 win over South Carolina.

Buchner flew to Alabama and visited the school Wednesday. He brought an obvious familiarity with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who recruited him to Notre Dame. Rees is in his first season as Alabama's offensive coordinator and he inherited an inexperienced quarterback room with the departure of Bryce Young to the NFL.

According to a source, Buchner came away from his meeting with Nick Saban impressed. Buchner had other visits lined up, a source said, but canceled them because Saban and Alabama put forth such a strong impression.

Saban had offered Buchner out of Helix High School in Southern California, where Buchner emerged as ESPN's No. 41 overall recruit in the class of 2021. Buchner committed to Notre Dame in March 2019.

Buchner's arrival comes in the wake of an Alabama spring game where Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson struggled. After the game, Saban gave them middling endorsements and left the door open for a quarterback transfer.

Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback who started in place of injured Young in a 24-20 win over Texas A&M in October. He rushed for 81 yards in that game and threw for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

Simpson appeared in just three games for the Tide last season but arrived as ESPN's No. 2 dual-threat quarterback recruit and No. 34 overall recruit.