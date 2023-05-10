The father of Devin Willock has filed a lawsuit against the University of Georgia Athletic Association, claiming the school's athletic department should be held liable for the January car crash that killed the former Bulldogs offensive lineman and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia, also names former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, LeCroy's estate and Athens strip club Toppers International Showbar, where the group had assembled before the crash, as defendants.

Attorneys representing Willock's father, Dave, notified the university's board of regents last month that they planned to seek $2 million in damages for Willock's wrongful death.

Devin Willock and LeCroy were killed in a Jan. 15 wreck hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony on campus. Police said LeCroy was driving an SUV that was racing Carter's SUV before the wreck.

Former Georgia player Warren McClendon and another staffer, Tory Bowles, were injured but survived.

According to police, LeCroy's SUV was going 104 mph when it left the road and hit two power poles and several trees. Police said her blood alcohol concentration was .197, nearly 2½ times the legal limit in Georgia.

Dave Willock's attorneys allege that Georgia officials were aware of LeCroy's driving history, which included four speeding tickets over the past six years.

Carter, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 9 pick in last month's NFL draft, was sentenced to 12 months' probation, a $1,000 fine and 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to the crash. He also is required to complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach contributed to this report.