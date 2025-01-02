Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina beat in-state rivals Clemson and other finalists Colorado, Ole Miss and Tennessee to the pledge of four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph, the top remaining uncommitted skill position player in the 2025 class.

Murph announced his decision Thursday on ESPN2 during the Under Armour All-America Game in DeLand, Florida, leading the cast of top prospects who made verbal commitments at the annual high school football showcase.

A 6-foot-2 pass catcher from Columbia, South Carolina, Murph is the No. 182 prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300 and entered Thursday as the No. 2 uncommitted prospect in the 2025 cycle. With his pledge, Murph becomes the sixth ESPN 300 prospect to join a 2025 Gamecocks recruiting class that began Thursday at No. 23 in ESPN's team rankings for the cycle.

"South Carolina was the school that stayed consistent with me," Murph told ESPN. "All fall they were showing me love and letting me know they believed in my talent. That played a big role in my recruitment."

Murph lands with South Carolina after catching 96 passes for 1,328 and 12 touchdowns in his final season at Irmo (South Carolina) High School, and joins a deep Gamecocks wide receiver class in the 2025 cycle. Along with Murph's pledge, South Carolina holds signatures from fellow top-300 pass catchers Jordon Gidron (No. 129 overall), Malik Clark (No. 178) and Lex Cyrus (No. 292). Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe and three-star pass catcher Jayden Sellers also signed with the program during last month's early signing period.

Initially a member of the class of 2026, Murph took unofficial visits to Ohio State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama during the fall before announcing his intention to reclassify into the 2025 cycle Oct. 1. Murph's decision to enter college early attracted significant Power 4 interest in the final months of 2024, but ESPN's No. 22 wide receiver prospect limited his official visits in November to South Carolina and Clemson before returning for an unofficial visit with the Tigers on the final weekend of the college football regular season.

The two in-state powers battled hard for the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina, and Murph pointed to the Gamecocks' rising trajectory as a key factor in his decision. South Carolina reached nine wins for the first time since 2017 this fall, emerging as a College Football Playoff contender behind breakout star quarterback LaNorris Sellers in coach Shane Beamer's fourth season in charge.

"I like the direction they're heading in," he said. "They're trending up. They continue to get better and better. I think I can add to that and be a playmaker who makes an impact early."

For the first time in the 17-year history of the Under Armour All-America Game, team rosters for the 2025 showcase included high school juniors. Among the class of 2026 prospects who made up roughly 30% of the player pool, several followed Murph with commitment announcements Thursday, still 11 months from the early signing period.

The most high-profile of those decisions came from four-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy (No. 94 in the ESPN 300), who announced his pledge to LSU during the fourth quarter of the game, picking the Tigers over USC, Tennessee and Alabama.

McCoy is ESPN's No. 9 defensive end prospect in the 2026 cycle and has logged 140-plus tackles and 18.5 sacks in three seasons at Tupelo (Mississippi) High School, where he was a key member of a team that finished 14-0 team on its way to a Class 7A state title in the fall.

McCoy now stands as the top-ranked prospect in a 2026 LSU recruiting class that holds pledges from three other top-300 pledges -- in-state defenders Aiden Hall (No. 108 in the ESPN Junior 300), Jakai Anderson (No. 152) and Richard Anderson (No. 171).

McCoy told ESPN that he remains undecided on taking visits to other schools in 2025, but emphasized that the timing of his commitment was part of a plan to find a home early in the cycle in favor of a quieter recruiting process. While USC pushed hardest in the final days of McCoy's recruitment, he credited Tigers defensive line coach Bo Davis and a handful of unofficial visits to the program as elements that ultimately helped pull his commitment to LSU.

"I felt ready to lock in with somebody so I can play for my family in my senior year," McCoy said. "It's a new year -- this was the right time to slow down my recruitment and the right time to pick my new family."

Earlier Thursday, four-star 2026 wide receiver Carnell Warren (No. 203 in the ESPN Junior 300) announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, landing with the Hokies over Georgia Tech, Duke and Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-4 pass catcher from Bluffton, South Carolina, had 58 receptions for 846 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season this fall and is the lone member of Virginia Tech's 2026 class following four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone's (No. 200 in the ESPN Junior 300) fall decommitment from the program. Warren referenced his connections with coach Brent Pry and Virginia Tech assistants Fontel Mines and Stu Holt as prominent factors in his decision to commit to the Hokies.

"The relationships I have there were important," he said. "Everything that's going on at Virginia Tech and the bond that I've built with them over the last couple of months was something I couldn't break. I knew Virginia Tech as the place."

Three-star 2026 cornerback J.J. Dunnigan of Manhattan, Kansas, rounded out the series of 2026 pledges Thursday with his commitment to Kansas over Kansas State, Nebraska, Stanford. The top-ranked member of the Jayhawks' 2026 class, Dunnigan followed an impressive week of practice performances in Orlando with a fourth-quarter interception in Thursday's game.