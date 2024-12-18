Open Extended Reactions

We've made it to the closing weeks of the 2025 recruiting cycle, and while the transfer portal barrels on, the steady stream of activity on the high school recruiting trail has finally slowed with roughly 50 days to go before the start of the regular signing period on Feb. 7.

As of Wednesday morning, only nine of the 2025 ESPN 300 remained unsigned, headlined by offensive tackle Ty Haywood. The five-star Alabama pledge did not sign with the Crimson Tide during the early signing period, and Michigan stands among the schools in the mix for a potential flip. Past Haywood, former Ohio State defensive end pledge Zahir Mathis remains as the only other top-100 prospect who has not signed. Four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph, next-highest-rated at No. 182, plans to announce his commitment on Jan. 2.

Some of the nation's top programs will continue to put the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting classes over the next month-plus. But for the most part, the latest recruiting cycle is settled following the early signing period (Dec. 4-6), with Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State rounding out the top five classes in ESPN's latest 2025 class rankings.

As signees begin to land on campuses and the door closes on the 2025 cycle, we honed in on a key recruit in each Power 4 school's recruiting class (plus Notre Dame).

The list features some of the top prospects, such as five-star talents Bryce Underwood (Michigan), Julian Lewis (Colorado) and David Sanders (Tennessee). But it also includes prospects with paths to early playing time in 2025, under-the-radar impact signees and players who will fill important voids on the depth chart at schools that lost depth through the portal or NFL draft.

ACC

Shaker Reisig, QB

Ranking: Three-star, No. 41 pocket passer in 2025

Background: Reisig's June flip from Utah marked a significant recruiting win for Boston College in coach Bill O'Brien's first cycle with the program.

A 6-foot, 185-pound passer from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Reisig totaled 7,822 passing yards and 85 touchdowns as a three-year starter in the state's top high school classification. Poise and accuracy are two of Reisig's strongest traits, and combined with his arm strength and ability to see the field, he projects as an archetypal quarterback fit for an O'Brien offense despite being undersized.

The Eagles landed a commitment from Alabama transfer passer Dylan Lonergan on Tuesday, steadying the program's quarterback situation for the near-term. But past Lonergan, Boston College's depth at the position consists of veteran Grayson James (one year of eligibility remaining) and redshirt freshman Jacobe Robinson (two games in two seasons), meaning Reisig should have a chance secure a spot in the rotation under center over the next year.