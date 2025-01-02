Stephen A. is full of praise for Cam Skattebo and voices his disappointment about Arizona State not getting a targeting call in its loss to Texas. (2:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State star Cam Skattebo calls himself "the best running back in the nation" and set out to prove just that in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Sun Devils began their quest to make the semifinal round of the CFP trailing the Texas Longhorns 17-3 in the first half Wednesday. The Texas defense was too much for Arizona State. But another event took place on the sidelines that might have turned viewers' stomachs at home for better or worse.

Skattebo vomited on the sidelines, which was shown on the national broadcast and helped lead to his ultimate second-half anchoring.

The senior didn't feel well leading up to the game. That morning, the star running back ate a croissant breakfast sandwich, saying he overloaded on chugging water and Powerade during the matchup.

Skattebo gained 111 yards in the first three quarters against Texas. During the fourth quarter, it was reported that he was "vomiting profusely" on the sidelines, which eventually caused the game to take a turn.

"I leaned over, let it all out, and then got back up and put my helmet on [and] I was like, 'Let's go,'" Skattebo said Thursday on "The Dan Patrick Show."

Arizona State posted 16 points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a trick play that led Skattebo to throw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik McClain.

CAM SKATTEBO WITH THE 42-YARD TD PASS ON FOURTH DOWN 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/CksEs2NL4K — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2025

Skattebo also picked up a touchdown and 2-point conversion to help force overtime, where Texas prevailed 39-31 in double OT.

He credits the viral moment as a contributor to his late-game success.

"I threw up and felt like a completely different person," Skattebo said. "After that throw-up, the game switched for me and how I was playing."

He also collected a touchdown in overtime, but Texas responded with consecutive TDs to advance to the Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Skattebo, who finished fifth in this season's Heisman Trophy voting, was named MVP of the Peach Bowl after a stellar performance that included 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.