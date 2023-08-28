On October 5, 1996, Lee Corso made his first headgear pick on College GameDay by donning the Brutus Buckeye head while choosing Ohio State to beat Penn State. (0:36)

Week 1 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" kicks off its 30th season on the road Saturday, Sept. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the South Carolina Gamecocks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Classic. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay's" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for South Carolina vs. North Carolina on Sept. 2.

Why we're excited for the Battle of the Carolinas

The last time the Carolinas met, South Carolina beat North Carolina 38-21. Will this be a repeat or redemption for the Tar Heels?

Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye is a top player to watch this season.

All eyes are on Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler to see if he fulfills his potential in his second season at South Carolina.

The last time South Carolina was on CGD

This will be "College GameDay's" 440th road show all time -- and its first-ever visit to a South Carolina-North Carolina game. The Gamecock's last "College GameDay" appearance was 2014; the Tar Heels appeared in 2010. This is the third trip to uptown Charlotte for "College GameDay" in recent years. The show originated from Romare Bearden Park before the 2017 ACC championship game and the 2021 Duke's Mayo Classic when Georgia faced Clemson in a Week 1 top-five showdown.

Keep "College GameDay" going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The social and digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Watch South Carolina take on North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN App.

