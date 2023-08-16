"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is live from Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, to kick off the 37th season of "College GameDay" and the 30th year of road shows. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee along with college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims. The premier college football pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

See below for more details on where "College GameDay" is each week of the 2023 college football season. We'll provide information on guest pickers, concerts and where to park if you're headed to the stadium for the show.

Stream "College GameDay" | College football schedule | College football news

Where is "College GameDay" in Week 1?

Click here for more details on "College GameDay" directions, parking instructions and everything else you need to know about "The Battle of the Carolinas" at this year's Duke's Mayo Classic.