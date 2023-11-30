Paul Finebaum and Trevor Matich break down the chaos that could ensue if Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC title game. (1:31)

What's at stake for the CFP in Georgia-Alabama? (1:31)

Week 14 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" heads to the SEC championship in Atlanta on Saturday as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be at Dr. Pepper SEC Fanfare, located at Building C of the Georgia World Congress Center. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Why we're excited for Georgia vs. Alabama

Alabama is making its 15th appearance in the SEC championship, the most of any team, while Georgia is in Atlanta for the 11th time.

This is the fourth time that the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have met in the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide won each of the previous three games.

This is just the second time since the SEC championship debuted in 1992 that both division champions went undefeated in conference play.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is 10-1 in the SEC championship, including an 8-1 record at Alabama. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is looking to become the third coach to win three SEC championships, joining Saban and Steve Spurrier (five).

Georgia is in the top 10 in the FBS in both scoring offense (eighth at 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (sixth at 15.8 points per game). Alabama is second in the SEC in scoring defense (17.9) and third in scoring offense (35.8).

The last time Georgia was on 'College GameDay'

"College GameDay" previously visited Athens, Georgia, during Week 11 of this season, when the Bulldogs beat the Ole Miss Rebels.

