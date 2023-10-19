Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum discuss what's at stake for both Penn State and Ohio State in their matchup this weekend. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, where the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Stream College GameDay | College football schedule | College football news

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at St. John Arena on the Ohio State campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay," including directions, parking instructions and everything else you need.

Why we're excited for PSU at OSU

Penn State is coming off a 63-0 win against UMass this past weekend, its largest shutout since 1991 vs Cincinnati, according to ESPN Analytics.

While Penn State has lost 10 of its past 11 meetings against Ohio State, the opportunity is there for Penn State to beat the streak.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is hopeful that several key players will return for this showdown.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The social and digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Keep up with the game on the ESPN App.

For everything about "College GameDay" this season, check back with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.