Paul Finebaum breaks down the high stakes for Oklahoma and Texas in their upcoming matchup. (0:40)

Week 6 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is in Texas on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, where the No. 12 University of Oklahoma Sooners take on the No. 3 University of Texas at Longhorns. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Cotton Bowl Plaza on the UT Austin campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay," including directions, parking instructions and everything else you need.

Why we're excited for Oklahoma at Texas

Texas and Oklahoma have met for the Red River Showdown 118 times since 1929.

With a matchup that feels more like their legendary early-2000s matchups, this year's looks like a fitting throwback matchup for the teams' final Big 12 version of their historic rivalry.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

