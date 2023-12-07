Scott Van Pelt picks his winners for Army vs. Navy and some key NFL matchups this weekend. (2:37)

Week 15 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" heads to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday as the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be at Lot 5B, located at Gillette Stadium. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Why we're excited for Army vs. Navy

The annual Army-Navy showdown is known as America's Game, where the winner takes home the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

For the first time in 124 years, this year's game will be played in New England, where Navy will serve as the home team.

The 2023 game will mark only the third time that this matchup has taken place outside of the mid-Atlantic region.

One of the great scenes in college football comes at the end of the Army-Navy game, when the teams stand at attention while each alma mater is played.

Lee Corso, a former Navy assistant coach (1966-68), has picked Navy each of the eight previous times the game was featured on the show, going 4-4 with his picks.

The last time the Army-Navy game was on 'College GameDay'

"College GameDay" will be featuring Army-Navy for the ninth time, having previously traveled to game sites in East Rutherford, New Jersey; West Point, New York; Baltimore, Maryland; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

