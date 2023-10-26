Bucky Irving jukes a defender out of his shoes before taking it 43 yards for his third touchdown of the game. (0:28)

Week 9 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where the No. 8 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 13 Utah Utes. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be at Presidents Circle on the University of Utah campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Why we're excited for Oregon at Utah

Utah and Oregon each have 25 sacks, tied for most in the Pac-12, according to ESPN Analytics.

The winner will be one step closer to the Pac-12 championship game.

A loss at Utah would effectively eliminate the Ducks from the CFP equation, while a win keeps them in the game.

The last time Utah was on 'College GameDay'

This weekend marks the Utes' fifth appearance overall, first since 2016, on "College GameDay" and second time hosting. Last time, No. 17 Utah lost to No. 4 Washington 31-24. With Utah 2-2 in its previous appearances on "College GameDay," could Lee Corso pick it this weekend?

